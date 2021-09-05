CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

New Music Video: Katy Perry With Daughter Daisy

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaty Perry (36) is in front of the camera with her daughter! Last August, the American musician and her Orlando Bloom (43) announced a sugar-sweet message online: The couple had their first offspring – their little daughter Daisy Dove Bloom – welcomed in the world. So far, the celebrity parents have kept their little treasure out of the public eye – but could that change soon? At least it is Daisy now part of her mom’s new music video Katy!

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daisy Dove Bloom
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Katy Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#American Actress#Sugar#Katys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicCosmopolitan

Lorde is unrecognisable with long blonde hair in new music video

When Lorde surprised the world with the release of her first single in four years 'Solar Power' back in June we were shook. Finally, our prayers had been answered. And new music means only one thing, a whole new lewk. We've been loving the 'Greenlight' singer's beauty looks of late,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August. WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure. While...
CelebritiesSheKnows

Katy Perry Celebrates Daughter Daisy’s Birthday With Sweet Tribute: ‘Today Is The Day My Life Began’

Katy Perry celebrated daughter Daisy’s first birthday with the sweetest tweet: “1 year ago today is the day my life began…”. On Thursday, the “Roar” singer shared the message with her 108 million Twitter followers adding, “Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love.” On Instagram, Perry gave a nod to her baby girl by posting photos of stiletto heels from her namesake footwear collection. “Of course I took a heel and COVERED IT IN DAISIES,” she wrote.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Katy And Orlando Shared Sweet Messages For Daughter Daisy On Her First Birthday

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated their daughter Daisy Dove’s first birthday with sweet messages on social media. Bloom’s post even included an incredible floral arrangement for Daisy Dove, who turned one on Thursday, Aug. 26. Check out what Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom posted for Daisy Dove’s first birthday, because the new parents were so excited to celebrate their daughter.
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks A Long Dress & Sunhat As She Celebrates Daughter Daisy Dove’s 1st Birthday

Katy Perry has stepped out in a straw sun hat and long floral dress in celebration of her mini-me daughter’s birthday!. Katy Perry is such a doting mom! The 36-year-old headed to her hometown of Santa Barbara in Southern California to celebrate her daughter Daisy Dove‘s first birthday — see all the pics here. The “Teenage Dream” chart topper was spotted carrying her mini-me into the Santa Barbara Natural History museum on August 27, alongside her parents Mary and Keith Hudson. The tiny tot’s dad Orlando Bloom, was out of town filming a movie in Prague, so it was a girl’s day out for the mother-daughter duo!
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katy Perry's throwback concert clip has to be seen to be believed

Katy Perry has had some truly iconic moments as a performer over the span of her career, from her several memorable Grammys sets to her incredibly successful Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, the singer gave fans a peek at one of her earlier performances that left many of them quite...
Family RelationshipsEvening Star

Katy Perry's 'life began' when she became a mom

Katy Perry has gushed that her "life began" on the day she welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world. The 'What Makes a Woman' singer took to Twitter to pay tribute to her and fiance Orlando Bloom's little girl on her first birthday on Thursday (26.08.21). She wrote:...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Katy Perry in fear: Stalker is still at large!

That should certainly worry Katy Perry (36). The singer became a real world star through hits like “I Kissed a Girl” or “Last Friday Night” and has many admirers – but not all of them have good things in mind: The 36-year-old is struggling with a stalker. The 38-year-old man was already trying to penetrate her property and was therefore invited to a court hearing: But he did not show up.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
MusicETOnline.com

Doja Cat to Host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat is making her hosting debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer and rapper took to Instagram to share the exciting news, which comes just one day after MTV announced that she will be one of the performers in this year’s star-studded lineup. "I’m hosting the...
CelebritiesBillboard

Lizzo Releases 'Rumors' With Cardi B: Watch the Steamy Music Video

It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever collaboration. On Thursday, ahead of the release, the two Grammy winners posted a promotional clip with a sneak peek from the music video. In it, Lizzo is heard singing, "All the rumors are true, yeah."
Montecito, CAcodelist.biz

Meghan and Katy Perry: Zoff in Montecito

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Meghan & Harry are now neighbors. But someone seems to be there resentful to be. Singer Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom just got one Bought house in the neighborhood of Prince Harry and his Meghan near Santa Barbara. The Mediterranean-inspired 14.5 million dollar villa in Montecito has a fabulous sea view and a dream property of almost four hectares.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

LuisaViaRoma Launches LVR Magazine with Katy Perry Covering

Global luxury site, LuisaViaRoma, launches their first-ever magazine, LVR Magazine, today with Katy Perry on cover duties. The cover, shot by Derek Kettela, was shot in Capri, Italy when Perry was there to perform at the Unicef gala this summer. She was styled by Kate Davidson Hudson wearing several looks for Fall available on the platform. Inside the Fireworks singer dishes on life with Orlando Bloom, motherhood, and her upcoming Vegas residency.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Lorde and Katy Perry to be honored at Variety’s Power of Women event

Lorde and Katy Perry will be honored at Variety’s 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles. The upcoming ceremony will make its return as a live event outdoors at the Wallis Annenberg Center on September 30, with writer and activist Amanda Gorman, actress Rita Moreno and Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey also set to be recognized.
Musiccodelist.biz

With this throwback picture, she delights her fans

Time travel with Katy Perry. On Instagram, the new mother of little Daisy Dove suddenly shows her followers again in the look with which she became world-famous during her song “I kissed a girl”: as a black-haired pin-up girl. Your fans celebrate the spontaneous change of type back to the “old” Katy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy