New Music Video: Katy Perry With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry (36) is in front of the camera with her daughter! Last August, the American musician and her Orlando Bloom (43) announced a sugar-sweet message online: The couple had their first offspring – their little daughter Daisy Dove Bloom – welcomed in the world. So far, the celebrity parents have kept their little treasure out of the public eye – but could that change soon? At least it is Daisy now part of her mom’s new music video Katy!