Tom Cruise saved the lives of two people · KINO.de

Tom Cruise often plays the hero in his films, but the Hollywood star also saves people’s lives in reality. Before the action series “Mission: Impossible” started, Tom Cruise shot comedies such as the film “Cocktail”, which is not very well known. However, a spectacular story has now been published that occurred while the comedy film was being made. Aerial cameraman Bill Bennet shared the story, The Sun reported. A helicopter filmed scenes that the cameraman wanted to show the actors Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Shue. The helicopter landed, but what happened next was incredible.