Were using mostly Windows Horizon clients (Client 2106 (8.3.0 18287501) to connect to Linux VMs in the Horizon cluster (Linux agent 7.13.1.18025243) . We are connecting to RHEL6 but we also have Centos7 and a few random Ubuntu boxes. Client was installed and audio video was selected. It seems that audio is enabled at the Windows clients on Windows 10 Pro 21H1 but no audio output actually happens. On the Linux side, sound preferences in Gnome shows the Output tab as "Dummy Output" Stereo. Input tab has nothing. The first step is to obviously just get the theme related sounds working with the long-term goal of getting MS Teams to work. Any help appreciate.