World Cup Qualifier Halted So That Four Premier League Players Can Be Deported

The men’s national soccer teams of Brazil and Argentina met at an echoey and mostly empty Arena Corinthians in São Paolo Sunday for a scheduled World Cup qualifier. The stadium was echoey and mostly empty for this match between the fiercest of rivals because Brazil, despite many outward indicators, is still at least observing some level of caution regarding the ongoing pandemic. Accordingly, Brazil’s pandemic restrictions require that individuals traveling into the country from certain other countries must quarantine for 14 days before being loosed upon society, in order to ensure they are not carriers of the ultra-scary delta variant. This restriction would naturally include players recently arriving on international breaks from their club teams—players who might, for example, wish to participate in any soccer matches of tremendous national significance.