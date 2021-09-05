CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Brexit can help us protect our countryside's iconic character

By George Eustice
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Hedgerows are probably the single most important ecological building blocks in our farmed landscape. They maintain the distinctive character of our countryside and provide crucial habitats and food for wildlife. I welcome CPRE's report today, highlighting the benefits of hedgerows and their ability to become champions of climate action and nature recovery. Hedgerows can store carbon, improve local air quality and benefit the rural economy by boosting job creation for hedgerow planting and management in local communities.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Stewardship#Economy#New Areas#Uk#Hedgerows#Cpre#Whitethroats#Redwings#Nature#The European Union#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
Related
TravelTelegraph

From coast to countryside: Britain's best autumn walks

Summer might technically be over but September is still a great time to explore the beauty of the UK. An added bonus is this late influx of hot weather - allowing us to see a few days' worth of a heatwave - there's no better excuse to strap up your hiking boots and make tracks for Britain's walking trails.
EconomyItproportal

Post-Brexit: How has data protection compliance changed?

While much of The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) have been incorporated into UK law, it’s still important to consider what has changed in terms of how companies - particularly UK-based ones - ensure compliance to data protection regulations. It was argued in 2017 by Index Engines that GDPR puts personal data back in the hands of citizens. This raises the question: “Does this still apply?”
Indiamarketresearchtelecast.com

GDPR emancipation: Great Britain wants “Brexit dividend” in data protection

The UK government is pushing ahead with a major reform of its citizens’ privacy policy. According to a package of measures presented on Thursday, it wants to “use the possibilities of data to stimulate growth and trade and to improve public services”. The aim is a “growth and innovation-friendly” data regime that guarantees secure and trustworthy data protection standards at the same time.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Government says polluters can dump risky sewage into rivers as Brexit disrupts water treatment

The government has given polluters the green light to dump risky sewage that has not been properly cleaned into rivers and the sea as Brexit and Covid disrupt normal water treatment. In recent weeks some businesses have found it more difficult to get hold of water treatment chemicals because of supply chain disruption at ports blamed primarily on Britain's departure from the EU.The Environment Agency this week said companies struggling to get hold of the required chemicals would be allowed to "discharge effluent without meeting the conditions" of their permits, which normally require water to be treated by a multi-step...
SocietyThe Independent

1970s paper predicting we’ll hit societal collapse is right on schedule

A decades-old scientific paper predicting the collapse of society by 2050 appears to be right on schedule, according to a new study with stark warnings for continued economic and population growth. Gaya Herrington, an analyst for accountancy firm KPMG, carried out the independent research for her Harvard thesis and found...
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

How climate change contributed to Madagascar's food crisis

The UN has announced that Madagascar is on the brink of experiencing the world's first "climate change famine". Tens of thousands of people are suffering "catastrophic" levels of hunger. Climate hazard scientist, Chris Funk, provides insights into the causes. How significant has the drought been in Madagascar?. Out of the...
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Protecting our power grid

We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by an enemy, or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?. We should...
Energy Industryrangerreview.com

Together we can help stabilize our climate

In response to “Oil, gas can fuel Montana’s economic recovery” (Glendive Ranger-Review, 8-5-21), I’d like to offer a conservative and bipartisan solution: carbon pricing in the form of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA; HR 2307). Officials expressed their concern about the need to protect county budgets, some...
AnimalsHakai Magazine

Can Birds Help Us Avoid Natural Disasters?

Five years ago, French navy officer Jérôme Chardon was listening to a radio program about the extraordinary journey of the bar-tailed godwit, a bird that migrates 14,000 kilometers between New Zealand and Alaska. In his job as the coordinator of rescue operations across Southeast Asia and French Polynesia, Chardon understood better than most how treacherous the journey would be, as ferocious storms frequently disrupt Pacific island communities. Yet, somehow, bar-tailed godwits routinely pass through the area unscathed. Chardon wondered whether learning how godwits navigate could help coastal communities avoid disaster. Could tracking birds help save lives?
Environmenttrust.org

Madagascar faces one of the world's first climate change famines

As the African island nation experiences a food-security crisis driven by global warming, researchers say it is an alarm bell for the world. The cracked red earth and sunken eyes of gaunt children, their bellies swollen from acute malnutrition, bear witness to the devastation being wrought by Madagascar's worst drought in four decades.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

World leaders must take bold, transformative measures to protect threatened species

In 1973, when I was 15 years old, there were less than 4 billion people on the planet. The Iron and Bamboo Curtains cut huge swathes of the world off from each other. Unfettered global trade was years away.However, in that year, a group of 80 nations recognised that, if left unchecked, the pressures on wildlife from escalating human populations and consumption patterns would only grow, and that something needed to be put in place to make sure that international trade in wildlife and wildlife products wouldn’t threaten species survival. In response CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species...
AgriculturePhys.org

Urgent need for new approach to combat global grassland degradation

Global grasslands are a source of biodiversity and provide a host of benefits to humans, including food production, water supply, and carbon storage. But their future looks bleak without action to halt their degradation and promote their restoration, according to the authors of a new paper published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment.
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

UK-Australia trade deal: Why environmentalists are worried about bee-killing pesticides and carbon emissions

The UK and Australia have announced the broad outlines of a free trade deal which would eliminate tariffs on a wide range of goods.British-made cars, Scotch whisky, biscuits and ceramics will be cheaper to sell under the pact, while Australian producers are set to benefit from boosted exports of lamb and wine, the government said.The agreement is the first negotiated from scratch since Brexit, as earlier deals with countries including Japan and Canada were built on existing agreements struck by the EU. However the deal has sparked controversy, both among British farmers who fear they could be undercut by cheap...
Environmentodi.org

Can we live within environmental limits and still reduce poverty? Degrowth or decoupling?

To understand the concept and engage with its core precepts, Development Policy Review presents a debate on degrowth and decoupling, curated by one of us (Simon) and overseen by the other (Steve). The protagonists in the debate are Jason Hickel, from LSE and the University of Barcelona, whose book Less is More: How Degrowth will Save the World has become an essential reference; and Stéphane Hallegatte, an authority on green growth and lead economist in the Climate Change Group at the World Bank, who has co-led Bank reports, Inclusive green growth: The pathway to sustainable development (2012) and Decarbonising development (2015).
GardeningTelegraph

It’s time to save the Great British front garden or risk losing it forever

We Brits have long been the most obsessive gardeners in the world – but for how much longer? A new study has revealed that applications for dropped kerbs have soared in recent years as homeowners convert their front gardens into drives instead. Of those surveyed, 12 per cent had converted some or all of their front garden into a driveway, with conversions being particularly popular in the capital where 18 per cent had gone for slabs over shrubs.
AgriculturePhys.org

Nitrogen-efficient wheats provide more food with fewer greenhouse gas emissions

An international collaboration has discovered and transferred to elite wheat varieties a wild-grass chromosome segment that causes roots to secrete natural inhibitors of nitrification, offering a way to dial back on heavy fertilizer use for wheat and to reduce the crop's nitrogen leakage into waterways and air, while maintaining or raising its productivity and grain quality, says a new report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy