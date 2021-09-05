Brexit can help us protect our countryside's iconic character
Hedgerows are probably the single most important ecological building blocks in our farmed landscape. They maintain the distinctive character of our countryside and provide crucial habitats and food for wildlife. I welcome CPRE's report today, highlighting the benefits of hedgerows and their ability to become champions of climate action and nature recovery. Hedgerows can store carbon, improve local air quality and benefit the rural economy by boosting job creation for hedgerow planting and management in local communities.www.telegraph.co.uk
