Mattoon, IL

Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 4 days ago

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

jg-tc.com

