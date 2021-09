For much of the season, the Mets' pitching staff has carried the offense. However, it has been the Mets' lineup who has picked up the slack as of late. On Sunday, the Mets won their eighth game in their last nine contests to go back over .500 at 69-68. With the Braves currently up 9-2 on the Rockies, the Mets will likely remain 3.5 games back in the NL East with 25 games left to play.