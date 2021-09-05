Epidemiologist Weighs In On The Current State Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

The delta variant has been at the top of public health officials’ minds these days, as the variant is still the dominant strain in the United States and in many other parts of the world. But as virologists have always warned, new variants are likely to continue to arise for some time, and, according to preliminary data, there seems to be a new variant circulating in South Africa. Further, the US continues to be a hotspot for COVID-19 outbreaks, so much so that the European Union has recommended reinstating travel restrictions on unvaccinated travelers coming from America. Here’s everything you might have missed this week: