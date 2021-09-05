Epidemiologist Weighs In On The Current State Of The COVID-19 Pandemic
It is Labor Day weekend, and Americans are on the move. The Transportation Security Administration recorded almost 4 million travelers on Thursday and Friday of this past week, near pre-pandemic levels. Unfortunately, this also comes at a dangerous time, as a surge in COVID cases - fueled by a variant that we've come to know as delta - has led to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths across the country, even as the country's vaccination rate continues to rise. And, of course, kids across the country are returning to in-person schooling.www.kazu.org
