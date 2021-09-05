Buffs lose lead, game to Bon Homme

The Stanley County Buffaloes football team made the long trek to play the Bon Homme Cavaliers in Tyndall on Friday afternoon. The Cavs won 21-18. The Buffs held a 6-0 lead after the first quarter. They added another touchdown to make the score 12-0, but that was answered by a Cavs touchdown. The Buffs were up 12-8 at halftime. The Cavs scored 13 points in the third quarter to take a 21-12 lead. The Buffs scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.