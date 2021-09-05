CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Tahoe residents who fled wildfires are hoping to return home

By TheEditor
dailynewsen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher humidity and lighter winds continue to slow down flame spread. Fire crews seized the opportunity to double down on burning and cut fire lines around Caldor Fire. The fire was contained by bulldozers equipped with large blades, crews equipped with shovels, and hundreds of thousands of gallons worth of water and fire retardant. This helped to keep it from spreading to several thousand acres. It also prevented the use of helicopters that dropped hundreds of thousands of gallons.

