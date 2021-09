ST. LOUIS - Ameren workers across Illinois and Missouri will be are heading to Louisiana later this week to assist in repairing damage and restoring power to communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The company's personnel and contractors, including lineworkers, fleet, logistics, and safety, will assist crews from Entergy. Ameren personnel will deploy from operating centers in Illinois and Missouri throughout the week. "Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by this devastating Continue Reading