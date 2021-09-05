‘Embarrassment’ – What Lionel Messi has told Brazilian health officials after suspension of Argentina vs Brazil due to possible Covid-19 breach

Lionel Messi's No. 10 jersey at FC Barcelona has been handed over to 18-year-old Ansu Fati following the Argentina national's exit from Camp Nou this summer. Messi, who started his Barcelona journey as the club's No. 30, became the owner of the iconic No. 10 shirt in 2008 and held on to it till his final season with the Catalans. Due to their financial crisis, Barcelona failed to register Messi's new deal and as a result, he ended his 21-year-old association with the Catalans as he left the club to join Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) as a free agent. Interestingly, Messi's current squad number at PSG is No. 30.