‘Embarrassment’ – What Lionel Messi has told Brazilian health officials after suspension of Argentina vs Brazil due to possible Covid-19 breach
Lionel Messi has told the Brazilian health officials that the situation is an ’embarrassment’ after the World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended on Sunday night. Police and Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch just minutes into the highly-anticipated encounter, due to an apparent Covid-19 protocol breach involving...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 1