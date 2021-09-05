CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Embarrassment’ – What Lionel Messi has told Brazilian health officials after suspension of Argentina vs Brazil due to possible Covid-19 breach

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi has told the Brazilian health officials that the situation is an ’embarrassment’ after the World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended on Sunday night. Police and Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch just minutes into the highly-anticipated encounter, due to an apparent Covid-19 protocol breach involving...

Premier LeaguetheScore

Messi slams health officials' decision to halt Argentina's match in Brazil

Lionel Messi was angered after Brazilian health authorities interrupted Argentina's World Cup qualifying meeting with Brazil on Sunday due to four Premier League-based players apparently breaching COVID-19 rules. Anvisa, Brazil's health agency, said hours before the game that Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero and Aston Villa's Emiliano...
Premier LeagueESPN

Lionel Messi slams decision to suspend Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifier

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said he was dismayed by the Brazilian health authorities' decision to stop Sunday's World Cup qualifier after the match had started. Just five minutes after kickoff at Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena, officials from the health authorities entered the pitch to announce the game could not continue because of a breach of the country's quarantine protocols by four of Argentina's Premier League based-players.
UEFAwashingtonnewsday.com

After his PSG debut, Lionel Messi refused to give a shirt to a Reims player.

After his PSG debut, Lionel Messi refused to give a shirt to a Reims player. In Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain debut, a Reims player has failed to score a big goal. On Sunday, around 20,000 supporters were lucky enough to see Messi play his first-ever PSG match against Reims. After...
SoccerPosted by
IBTimes

Barcelona Midfielder Follows Lionel Messi To Ligue 1

Another Barcelona player has left Camp Nou for Ligue 1. Oriol Busquets has completed his transfer to Clermont Foot 63 after signing a three-year contract with Ligue 1 side, the club officially announced Saturday. Like many of his contemporaries, Busquets also entered the famed La Masia at a very young...
SoccerPosted by
IBTimes

Lionel Messi's No. 10 Jersey Taken By Barcelona's Prodigy Believed To Be Club's Future

Lionel Messi's No. 10 jersey at FC Barcelona has been handed over to 18-year-old Ansu Fati following the Argentina national's exit from Camp Nou this summer. Messi, who started his Barcelona journey as the club's No. 30, became the owner of the iconic No. 10 shirt in 2008 and held on to it till his final season with the Catalans. Due to their financial crisis, Barcelona failed to register Messi's new deal and as a result, he ended his 21-year-old association with the Catalans as he left the club to join Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) as a free agent. Interestingly, Messi's current squad number at PSG is No. 30.
SoccerBleacher Report

Lionel Messi Says He Has 'Peace of Mind' After Argentina's 2021 Copa America Win

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi said he's felt "peace of mind" since leading the Argentina national team to the 2021 Copa America championship in July. Messi, who tied for the tournament lead with four goals and won the Best Player Award, told ESPN's Adriana Garcia on Wednesday he was on cloud nine after the triumph.
Soccergoal.com

Messi unscathed after Venezuela horror tackle as Argentina prepare to face Brazil

The two nations meet in the Superclasico de las Americas for the first time since the Copa America final and La Albiceleste's star man should feature. Lionel Messi came through Argentina's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela unscathed after an injury scare, coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed ahead of his side's clash with Brazil on Sunday.
Soccer90min.com

Cafu Says Lionel Messi Will Always Be a Footballing "Hero"

Brazilian legend Cafu has hailed Lionel Messi for his performance at the Copa America before the start of the ongoing domestic season and stated that the PSG superstar will be the "protagonist" for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi came up with brilliant performances for Argentina...
UEFAYardbarker

Report: PSG and Argentina in Contact Regarding the Health of Lionel Messi

After the awful tackle suffered in the match against Venezuela, Lionel Messi was the subject of discussions between Argentina’s staff and Paris Saint-Germain. L’Equipe (via Culture PSG) reports that Messi seemed to be doing well in the locker room. Following his exit from the match, the Argentine forward slightly limped. Whether this was the backlash from the famous tackle or just the discomfort of the return trip remains unknown.

