Premier League

‘I know what it’s like’ – Campbell defends Arsenal star after dire performance

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Campbell has defender Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s performance for Arsenal in their 5-0 loss Manchester City last weekend. The Gunners had little-to-nothing to boast of in their third successive Premier League defeat, falling behind 2-0 inside the opening quarter of an hour, before losing Granit Xhaka to a red card just as they were beginning to get a foothold on the game, and the rest was history.

