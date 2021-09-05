JUDAS PRIEST Has 'At Least An Album Or Two Of New Material' Ready To Be Recorded
In a new interview with The Morning Call, JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said: "There's at least an album or two of new material. The big problem has been COVID over the last year. We haven't been able to get together, you know? Some of the guys live in the [United] States and a couple of others live in Britain, so we can't really get together to rehearse. It's just opening up now, just easing a bit now, which is a bonus."blabbermouth.net
Comments / 0