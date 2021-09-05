JUDAS PRIEST Has 'At Least An Album Or Two Of New Material' Ready To Be Recorded

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, who left JUDAS PRIEST a decade ago, spoke about his former group in a brand new interview with Let's Rock. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I quit and my voice wasn't being heard and I was very frustrated in 2010, we all agreed to end the band. We were about to embark on the 'Epitaph' tour, which was the final farewell tour. We were ending the band. I just decided I didn't wanna go forward to do the final tour, because I didn't think I would enjoy it, and I wanted to enjoy it, because things were not right in the band. Everything had come to a head, and it was ugly; it wasn't right. And I wanted my voice to be heard, so that I could go and enjoy the farewell tour of the band. But if that wasn't gonna happen, I jumped ship. It was the end. They didn't tell me they were gonna carry on for another 10 years… Because we all agreed it was the end. I told them I wasn't gonna do the farewell tour. We had all the press releases, everything, about the end of the band. It was gonna be the end of the band, however long the tour was gonna be. And my replacement was coming in to do the farewell tour, and that was it. Those guys told the world that I retired from the band. But we were all retiring. I've got the press statements here on file. We were all retiring. And they didn't tell the world that I changed my mind a couple of months later, and I was speaking to Ian [Hill, PRIEST bassist] about doing the tour, and had him send me the setlist over. They didn't tell the world that either. But they still sent out the press release, ignored my intentions of doing the tour.