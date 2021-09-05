CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Amagi (Third Visit)

Cover picture for the articleAfter saving your progress, take the left tunnel. There will be multiple fishes in the room. Remember that you can beat them without receiving damage by attacking from below, using your razor. Next, go left and start descending. You will meet two worms in your way, beware of their projectiles.

Video GamesIGN

Uhrum Valley (Second Visit)

First of all, get outside the big red and blue building. However, don't forget the invisible creatures. There's one inside the building, on the top floor, and one outside, on the left. After beating them, go to the right side and break the heavy rocks using your latest acquired ability.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Lake Review (Xbox One) – A P.O. Positive

Kick back, take stock and enjoy the beautiful views in Lake. The Finger Guns Review. There’s something to be said about a video game that is designed to ease your mind. Whilst we can point to games which encourage a calm sensibility in order to navigate (Firewatch, Edith FInch, Journey…), there’s few that are so respectful of your time and know exactly how to relax you as you navigate its story. Lake is one such game, seemingly born of an idea that video games can peacefully guide you to a goal with little in the way to trip you up. It’s a pure, wholesome, serene journey, one that I’m very grateful exists in a world that is anything but. There’s no hurry, just kick back. Take your time. Lake will guide you when you’re ready.
Video GamesIGN

Annuna Gorge (Second Visit)

You will enter Annuna Gorge (Breach) at the top of an "altered" skyscraper. Descend on the left, avoiding the plants that throw yellow substance. It's recommended to use your hovering ability in order to avoid getting hit. If the yellow substance touches Damu while hovering, it will automatically interrupt its...
Video GamesIGN

The Glacier (Third Visit)

Inside the first room, use the tunnel above, on the right side. Start climbing on the left, and use the tunnel. There will be an Apocalypse Flask on the right, but you can't pick it up without a new ability. You will encounter a new enemy, Dar_Gesnu. It's a small...
Video GamesIGN

Eldin Korok Seed 38

Location: You can find a Korok hiding under a stone along the ridges south of Lake Darman, leading up to Death Mountain. Climb the large ridge path south of the lake to find a small stone along the edge. Step into a world of discovery, exploration and adventure in The...
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide

Location: Climb up a large rock on the far west side of Lake Ferona in southern Eldin to see a ring of lilies below and dive into them to make a Korok appear. Step into a world of discovery, exploration and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series.
Video GamesIGN

Baldo: The Guardian Owls Review

It’s rare to see Studio Ghibli’s iconic and instantly recognizable anime art style take shape in a video game, but developer NAPS Team’s isometric action-adventure RPG, Baldo: The Guardian Owls, claims both Ghibli and The Legend of Zelda as its primary inspirations. Those are lofty ambitions, but Baldo rarely instills the same depth into its story or characters, and very little of it feels good to play. In fact, experiencing upwards of 50 hours of wildly inconsistent dungeon-crawling and puzzle-solving to reach its meager ending is more like wading knee-deep in a swamp than strolling through a park.
Video GamesIGN

Iglia Wastes, The Fagan Ruins, and Ulzebek

This next area is between Ulzebek and the Fagan Ruins. It's a really expansive area with a few treasure chests and gathering spots, including a Dahnan Owl at the very top of the ladder. When you're ready, head towards the Campfire marked on the Map to watch a cutscene and unlock Cooking. You can only make Porridge right now.
AnimalsIGN

Dahnan Owls

There are 38 of these creatures scattered throughout the game, and each one you find rewards you with an attachment for customizing your party's outfit. These owls emit a distinct hooting noise when they're close by. That noise is your only guide to finding them until Rinwell officially joins the party. At that point, her pet Hootle will alert you to the presence of these owls as soon as you enter an area.
Video GamesIGN

The Artful Escape Review

Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on Xbox. "The Artful Escape is a truly joyful musical journey through outer space in which the performances of its cast and the quality of its soundtrack are every bit as stellar as the eye-popping celestial realms it crisscrosses through. It's not for those who're after a traditional platforming game challenge, and if listening to indulgent '80s-style guitar solos doesn't appeal to you then Francis' nonstop noodling may well get on your nerves. But if you're up for an infectious mix of goofy good humour and brazen guitar worship, then there hasn't been a musical adventure as excellent as The Artful Escape since Bill met Ted."
Video GamesIGN

Upcoming Hack-and-Slash Title Project Eve Looks Gorgeous

During today's PlayStation Showcase, you would have been forgiven for not recognizing the second game shown: Project Eve. It's an upcoming hack-and-slash action title that's largely flown under the radar up til now, but an extended trailer shown today gave a better look at its combat, story, and beautiful musical accompaniment.
Video GamesIGN

Ulvhan Grotto

Again, a very linear path, but we finally get a look at some new enemies in this area! The Ulvhan Grotto is an underground Dahnan passage between Calaglia and Cyslodia. The flying-type monsters in this area can be easily dispatched with Shionne. As you can see from the map below, there are plenty of chests, miing spots, and other goodies. I recommend going up and around first so you can collect everything in the area.
Video GamesIGN

Underground Waterway

North of the ladder are Ropers guarding Jasmine. Above the Jasmine is a Peach Gel and a path to the story marker, but jump to your right to find a blue Renan chest containing Treat x1. You will encounter another merchant, a healing light, and a boss battle---Ooze Hive, level...
Video GamesIGN

Apocalypse Flasks in Uhrum Valley

Reach a small platform near the waterfall on coordinates 28,27 using your hook. This is a secret passage inside a cave. Enter by pressing the up directional button and you will enter a short dark cave. Just go right and you will find the flask. Find the red and blue...
Video GamesIGN

Riville Prison Tower

First thing's first, run to where the yellow story marker is in front of the offline elevator. We have to find the elevator key before proceeding. Explore the rooms immediately next to the elevator first to reach the Southern Block. Southern Block. Use Alphen's map action on this blue barrier...
Video GamesIGN

Hot Wheels Unleashed - Customization Trailer

Hot Wheels Unleashed gets a Livery Editor as well as a new environment. Check out the latest trailer for a look at what to expect. Get ready to customize cars, and race in the Basement environment, when the game launches on September 30, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Create unique designs or download other players' creations. And discover the Basement, a special room to customize with furniture and accessories.
Video GamesIGN

Tales of Arise Wiki Guide

Watch the cutscene and sleep at the inn if you like. Speak to the three residents with a story marker over their heads (also viewable on the map below). Slightly north of the inn, there's a yellow Dahnan Owl in a bucket. An Eager Guide will randomly appear up ahead...

