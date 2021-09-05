The Glacier (Second Visit)

Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on Xbox. "The Artful Escape is a truly joyful musical journey through outer space in which the performances of its cast and the quality of its soundtrack are every bit as stellar as the eye-popping celestial realms it crisscrosses through. It's not for those who're after a traditional platforming game challenge, and if listening to indulgent '80s-style guitar solos doesn't appeal to you then Francis' nonstop noodling may well get on your nerves. But if you're up for an infectious mix of goofy good humour and brazen guitar worship, then there hasn't been a musical adventure as excellent as The Artful Escape since Bill met Ted."