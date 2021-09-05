CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Glacier (Second Visit)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen entering The Glacier, climb up and use Mushhus in the pink device. You will open a new path. Follow it and go to the right, using Barash (hovering). There is a document, "Bounty List". Then descend to the water. You will find a new piece of equipment near the...

Video GamesIGN

Uhrum Valley (Third Visit)

From Irikar, use fast travel to get to Uhrum Valley's shrine on coordinates 28,26. From here, you need to go to sector 31, 25. Get out of the shrine and go all the way to the right. Climb the platforms in the middle using your humanoid form, and change to Damu. From this exact spot, hover to the right.
Video GamesIGN

Lake Amagi (Second Visit)

How to find Halam (exit Breach ability) Inside the Breach, go left and climb the platform on the left, the one with bubbles. You can break them with your razor. Go through the left tunnel, then take the one above. Start climbing on the left, beware of the shell creatures.
Video GamesIGN

Annuna Gorge (Third Visit)

After exiting the capsule, jump to the left. A barrier will now be lifted and a small Apocalypse Flask will be waiting. Start climbing and then go left. You will encounter a new kind of enemy, Sag_Gul_2. This is a sphere that will explode when getting close to it. You can easily avoid it waiting for the bounce, it moves diagonally.
Video GamesIGN

Underground Waterway

North of the ladder are Ropers guarding Jasmine. Above the Jasmine is a Peach Gel and a path to the story marker, but jump to your right to find a blue Renan chest containing Treat x1. You will encounter another merchant, a healing light, and a boss battle---Ooze Hive, level...
Video GamesIGN

The Artful Escape Review

Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on Xbox. "The Artful Escape is a truly joyful musical journey through outer space in which the performances of its cast and the quality of its soundtrack are every bit as stellar as the eye-popping celestial realms it crisscrosses through. It's not for those who're after a traditional platforming game challenge, and if listening to indulgent '80s-style guitar solos doesn't appeal to you then Francis' nonstop noodling may well get on your nerves. But if you're up for an infectious mix of goofy good humour and brazen guitar worship, then there hasn't been a musical adventure as excellent as The Artful Escape since Bill met Ted."
Video GamesIGN

Apocalypse Flasks in Uhrum Valley

Reach a small platform near the waterfall on coordinates 28,27 using your hook. This is a secret passage inside a cave. Enter by pressing the up directional button and you will enter a short dark cave. Just go right and you will find the flask. Find the red and blue...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

PlayStation Showcase Reveals New Forspoken Trailer, Including Talking Cats, Dragons, And More

During today's PlayStation Showcase, we got a plethora of news to enjoy, including the confirmation of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake and a brand new look at Forspoken, an adventure we haven't heard anything about in some time. Now, we've got an even closer look at what this title will have to offer, including more about the main character known as Frey.
Video GamesIGN

Girl Cafe Gun: Save the World with the Girls - Official Launch Trailer

As the Commander of Squad 08 and Manger of the Cafe, player will face engrossing battle and start an extraordinary journey with 12 girls on Princess Island. Check the official launch trailer. The game features LIVE2D interactions for all characters, comprehensive SNS and bonding system, full-screen bullet hell gameplay, DIY cafe management, immersive storyline, and so much more.
Video GamesIGN

Zionne Mine Tunnels

After this cutscene, you'll gain the Dull Sword. It's automatically equipped to Iron Man, but you have access to the Equipment menu now. Follow the story marker back from where you came, but this time head left, and fight the Guard. For right now, focus on the tutorial and how to use the fight mechanics. You don't currently have to worry about a health bar. Beat him up and move on to the next enemy.
Video GamesIGN

The First 20 Minutes of F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is a 2D metroidvania in which players take control of a power armored up rabbit named Rayton, who sets out to save his friend Urso and face off against the oppressive Legion that holds Torch City and its furtizens in its iron grip. Check out the first 20 minutes of FIST Forged in Shadow Torch.
Video GamesIGN

Far Cry 6 - Game Overview Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Far Cry 6 for a deep dive and look at the world of Yara, gameplay, and the story revealed so far. In Far Cry 6, you join a modern guerilla uprising as Dani Rojas--who is on a path to take down Yaran Dictator, Antón Castillo. Far Cry 6, the upcoming open-world first-person shooter game, launches on October 7, 2021.
Video GamesIGN

Upcoming Hack-and-Slash Title Project Eve Looks Gorgeous

During today's PlayStation Showcase, you would have been forgiven for not recognizing the second game shown: Project Eve. It's an upcoming hack-and-slash action title that's largely flown under the radar up til now, but an extended trailer shown today gave a better look at its combat, story, and beautiful musical accompaniment.
Video GamesIGN

Apocalypse Flasks in Mount Ebih

Go to where you found the “Terminal Breakthrough 1” document (26,11). Then climb the platforms and go to the left. Hit the grass below because it's hiding the flask. Go to 25,13, lift the barrier using Mushhus and enter the portal. Go down a tunnel in the Breach area and...
Video GamesIGN

Eldin Korok Seed 38

Location: You can find a Korok hiding under a stone along the ridges south of Lake Darman, leading up to Death Mountain. Climb the large ridge path south of the lake to find a small stone along the edge. Step into a world of discovery, exploration and adventure in The...
Video GamesIGN

Iglia Wastes, The Fagan Ruins, and Ulzebek

This next area is between Ulzebek and the Fagan Ruins. It's a really expansive area with a few treasure chests and gathering spots, including a Dahnan Owl at the very top of the ladder. When you're ready, head towards the Campfire marked on the Map to watch a cutscene and unlock Cooking. You can only make Porridge right now.
Video GamesIGN

LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block. The ? Block measures over 7 in. (18cm) high, wide and deep, and opens to reveal 4 detailed Super Mario 64 levels: Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble. The LEGO Super Mario range includes Starter Courses, Expansion Sets and Power-Up Packs, allowing builders to expand, rebuild and create unique levels. It also includes 10 LEGO Super Mario microfigures: Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, as well as a Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin and baby penguin. LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block is coming soon on October 1, 2021 and will be $169.99/£159.99.

