Special Weather Statement issued for White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Graham County through 300 PM MST At 214 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles north of Safford Regional Airport, or 24 miles north of Safford, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of central Graham County. This includes Route 70 between mile markers 308 and 309. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH