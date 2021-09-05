Former UConn track and cross country champion Emily Durgin a favorite at the New Haven Road Race 20K national championship
Emily Durgin finished second at the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on July 4, losing the national 10K championship by eight seconds. A few weeks later, she was outkicked at the USATF Women’s 6K Championship in Canton, Ohio, and then was second — again — at the seven-mile Falmouth Road Race three weeks ago to 2017 Boston Marathon winner Edna Kiplagat.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0