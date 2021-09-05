CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former UConn track and cross country champion Emily Durgin a favorite at the New Haven Road Race 20K national championship

By Lori Riley, Hartford Courant
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Emily Durgin finished second at the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on July 4, losing the national 10K championship by eight seconds. A few weeks later, she was outkicked at the USATF Women’s 6K Championship in Canton, Ohio, and then was second — again — at the seven-mile Falmouth Road Race three weeks ago to 2017 Boston Marathon winner Edna Kiplagat.

