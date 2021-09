Happy Thursday! Yesterday’s cold front has brought a big change this morning that will last all week!. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid-60s across the Valley with lower humidity! There are a few clouds leftover after the cold front pushed through overnight, but we are mostly clear across the Valley to start the day. It should stay nice and sunny all day long with that north wind gusting from 15 to 20 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be very comfortable as well, only climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s!