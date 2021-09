On Bachelor in Paradise Monday night, Victoria Paul, whom some may remember from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, was being a little shady on the beach. With the first rose ceremony of the season quickly approaching, and with the roses in the men's hands this week, Victoria P. was getting a little nervous about the fact that she hadn't made a connection with someone. Ultimately, she decided to just find a guy, any guy, who was vibing with her, to secure a rose in order for her to stay.