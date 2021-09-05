Double talk as a primary language

I have noticed over the years that many people, while they may appear to be listening, do not actually engage their brain to hear and understand what is being said. They may say that the preacher had a really good sermon, but if you ask what he talked about, they don’t remember. They were caught up in the delivery and they didn’t actually hearing what was being said. I think lawyers and politicians understand this phenomenon better than anyone and use it to lead people away from the truth. The internet will also mislead depending on which site you choose to believe. Many times you have people who don’t understand the problem getting advice from people who don’t understand the question.