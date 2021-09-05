Tigers quiet Reds’ bats, take series with 4-1 win

The Detroit Tigers got off to a good start against the Toronto Blue Jays last night to kick off the weekend’s three-game home series. The Olde English D scored a surprising 2-1 win behind the best effort of young Matt Manning’s major league career and an inside-the-park home run by Victor Reyes. It is getting hard to shake off the notion that the Tigers have the Blue Jays’ number, especially when the odds are stacked against them.