CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers quiet Reds’ bats, take series with 4-1 win

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (AP) — Five Detroit pitchers teamed up to allow Cincinnati just one run, Jeimer Candelerio delivered a two-run triple and the Tigers took the rubber match of the three-game series 4-1. Cincinnati dropped a half-game behind San Diego for the National League’s second wild card. The Padres beat the Astros on Sunday. All-Star closer Gregory Soto threw a wild pitch in the eighth inning that scored Cincinnati’s only run, but he finished the game for his 18th save.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bats#Padres#San Diego#National League#Reds#Ap#Tigers#The National League#Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Heyward's walk-off HR in 10th gives Cubs 4-1 win over Reds

CHICAGO -- Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night for their eighth victory in nine games. Ian Happ homered for the third straight game, extending his hitting streak to...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers Nearly Blank Reds, 4-1

The Crew extended their division lead to 9.5 games in a 4-1 win over the Reds on Wednesday night. On paper, the contest was close, but the Brewers seemed in control from the early innings. The pitching staff combined for sixteen strikeouts. Ten of those belonged to Brandon Woodruff, who...
MLBPosted by
On3.com

KSReds: Cincinnati Reds Win Thursday, Survive Series

This series against the National League Central leading Milwaukee Brewers was all about survival. Sure, a sweep would have brought the Cincinnati Reds into contention for the division, but just making the playoffs is the important part. On Thursday afternoon, the Reds avoided a sweep with a 5-1 win over...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: 3 candidates to replace Tejay Antone who exited game with injury

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds activated Tejay Antone from the injured list and designated Sean Doolittle for assignment. Unfortunately for Antone, the right-hander appeared to injure himself on the fifth pitch he threw during last night’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. During the eighth inning, Antone delivered a 2-2 curveball...
MLBwearebreakingnews.com

Tigers Beat Blue Jays 4-1 In 10 Innings

TORONTO (AP) – Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled the lead in the 10th inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Friday. Also Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera, stayed at 499 career homers after going 5-0 on the night for the Tigers, with three strikeouts. Trevor Richards (5-2) struck...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Wade Miley's dominant start – and help from the Wrigley Field ivy – lifts Reds to win

CHICAGO – The Wrigley Field ivy gave a second life to Cincinnati Reds starter Wade Miley and, perhaps, a second wind to the Reds’ playoff chances. With a runner on first base and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Patrick Wisdom hit a rocket into the left-center gap. Miley didn’t hide his frustration, shouting as he slammed his glove hand to the ground.
MLBchatsports.com

Toronto at Detroit Preview: Tigers try to take series using the opener strategy

The Detroit Tigers got off to a good start against the Toronto Blue Jays last night to kick off the weekend’s three-game home series. The Olde English D scored a surprising 2-1 win behind the best effort of young Matt Manning’s major league career and an inside-the-park home run by Victor Reyes. It is getting hard to shake off the notion that the Tigers have the Blue Jays’ number, especially when the odds are stacked against them.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays win 2-1 in Detroit, take series win

Kevin Smith hit his 1st Major League homer, while Jose Berrios struck out 11 in 7 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays picked up a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Ben Wagner has all the highlights!. Now Playing. Blue Jays sneak past the Tigers in 10.
MLBneworleanssun.com

Reds, Cardinals battle it out in pursuit of wild card

The battle for the second National League wild card spot will intensify when the Cincinnati Reds visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. The Reds (74-67) have lost eight of their last 11 games and are one game back of the San Diego Padres for the final postseason slot. They...
MLBFulton Sun

Cards win opener, Reds take nightcap in twinbill

CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a grand slam and a two-run shot in the first two innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-2 Wednesday night to split a doubleheader. Cincinnati rocked starter J.A. Happ (8-7) and regained a half-game lead ahead San...
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds not taking advantage of softer schedule, blown out by Detroit Tigers

The Cincinnati Reds have an advantageous schedule compared to other teams in the wild-card race, but they haven’t shown they can take advantage of it. After dropping three consecutive series, the Reds were sunk by a six-run sixth inning in their 15-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday in their series opener at Great American Ball Park in front of a crowd of 19,430. There were moments where the defense was dreadful. Vladimir Gutierrez had another poor start. The bullpen couldn’t stop the bleeding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy