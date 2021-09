MISSOULA — From beers being downed to footballs being thrown to music bumping outside Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, and from the vast array of concession food to the collisions of football players to the loud cheering of fans as the Griz ran out of Topel Tunnel inside the stadium, the sights, sounds and smells of fall college football returned to Missoula for the first time in nearly 20 months.