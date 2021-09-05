Happy Labor Day! The Stand is on hiatus.

The Stand will be on hiatus until Tuesday, Sept. 21. ► From the Seattle Times — Strong unions benefit all workers (by Larry Brown) — I want to remind you this Labor Day that, when we finally emerge from this pandemic, working people in Washington state are uniquely positioned for their lives and livelihoods to recover. That’s because this is one of the best states to work in the nation. Oxfam America, a global organization working to end the injustice of poverty, just released its latest rankings of the Best and Worst States to Work in America, and Washington once again ranks among the very best. Let’s also remember that Washington didn’t become such a great place to work through the benevolence of our employers or elected officials. It happened because working people demanded it.