CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Happy Labor Day! The Stand is on hiatus.

By David Groves
thestand.org
 4 days ago

The Stand will be on hiatus until Tuesday, Sept. 21. ► From the Seattle Times — Strong unions benefit all workers (by Larry Brown) — I want to remind you this Labor Day that, when we finally emerge from this pandemic, working people in Washington state are uniquely positioned for their lives and livelihoods to recover. That’s because this is one of the best states to work in the nation. Oxfam America, a global organization working to end the injustice of poverty, just released its latest rankings of the Best and Worst States to Work in America, and Washington once again ranks among the very best. Let’s also remember that Washington didn’t become such a great place to work through the benevolence of our employers or elected officials. It happened because working people demanded it.

www.thestand.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Black People#Oxfam America#The Spokesman Review#Black Brown#Indigenous#Latinx#Bipoc#Wfse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
SocietyThe Recorddelta

FOCUS: Labor Day… Patriot Day

The meaning of words takes us on a journey through life. The word labor means bodily toil for economic production, a class of those engaged in toil, hard work, striving toward a goal, to be burdened, troubled or distressed, to be in childbirth, to roll or pitch heavily, and to elaborate on something. The Central Labor Union decided to set forth a special day to celebrate the “workingmen’s holiday.”
Labor Issuesthestand.org

Celebrate Labor Day safely, join campaign to pass the PRO Act

(Sept. 3, 2021) — Welcome to Labor Day weekend, a time to celebrate the achievements of unions and working people! Unfortunately, as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, many of the Labor Day picnics and events traditionally hosted by unions and Central Labor Councils across the state are not being held in the interest of public safety.
Celebrationsboreal.org

Happy Labor Day from your friends of Boreal Community Media!

Happy Labor Day from your friends of Boreal Community Media - September 6, 2021. Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States celebrated on the first Monday in September in any given year to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States.[1][2][3] It is the Monday of the long weekend known as Labor Day Weekend.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Happy Labor Day, for whatever it's worth

For decades, Labor Day weekend has been the traditional end of summer. One last chance to hit the swimming hole, hike the high country or throw a legendary barbecue with all the friends, family or neighbors you can round up. The weather’s usually perfect — not too hot, nowhere near cold yet.
Labor Issuesthestand.org

Approval of labor unions highest since 1965

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept. 3, 2021) — Americans’ approval of labor unions has been trending upward in recent years and is now at its highest point in more than half a century, according to Gallup’s annual poll. Sixty-eight percent of Americans now approve of labor unions, the highest Gallup has measured since 1965.
Rockford, ILRockford Register-Star

State of labor: Still standing, alive and thriving

In 2003, I became a flight attendant with United Airlines and learned that I would be part of a union. When a friend told me I had “a good union job,” I didn’t quite know what it meant. My idea of unions was limited to the caricature of unions in...
Colorado StateFOX21News.com

Governor Polis wishes Coloradans a happy Labor Day weekend

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis is wishing everyone a happy Labor Day and is advising Coloradans to celebrate safely this extended weekend. “Colorado wouldn’t be what it is today without the tireless efforts of American workers. We thank our frontline health care workers, grocery store clerks, teachers, first responders, truckers, state employees and every team member across our state that have played a critical role during this challenging time,” said Governor Polis. “This Labor Day, I encourage my fellow Coloradans to reflect on the progress our state as a whole has made with successfully vaccinating more than 75% of Coloradans with at least one dose of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. I urge you to remain vigilant against this deadly virus and its variants and urge your friends and family to get vaccinated to protect themselves.”
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Southern Oklahoma workforce - Thank you and happy Labor Day

The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, organized by the Central Labor Union. The Central Labor Union held its second Labor Day holiday just a year later, on September 5, 1883. In 1884, the first Monday in September was selected as the holiday, and the Central Labor Union urged similar organizations in other cities to follow the example of New York and celebrate a "workingmen's holiday" on that date. The idea spread with the growth of labor organizations, and in 1885 Labor Day was celebrated in many industrial centers of the country.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
U.S. Politicshealththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts the Pandemic In the U.S Will Be Controlled in The Spring of 2022

On August 23, President Biden’s chief medical advisor declared for CNN that he believes the pandemic can be controlled in the U.S in the spring of 2022. This will be the case if more Americans get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, around 90 million. Dr. Fauci apologized for predicting that the pandemic would be controlled in the fall of 2022. He just misspoke by error, and he meant to say the spring of 2022, not the fall.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy