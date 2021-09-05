CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Connor McGovern Preparing To Start For Martin

By Rob Phillips
Posted by 
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRISCO, Texas – If Zack Martin doesn't play in Thursday's season opener because of COVID-19 protocols – and that's the expectation at this point, according to head coach Mike McCarthy – the six-time Pro Bowler's absence cannot be overstated. But the 2020 season taught the Cowboys about adaptability during the...

www.dallascowboys.com

Comments / 0

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Gholston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys#Bucs#The Reserve Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Connor McGovern welcomes Shaq Lawson to Jets, pushes past differences aside

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — C.J. Mosley was scrolling through Instagram when he found out the Jets acquired defensive end Shaq Lawson. Mosely then saw a clip of Lawson jawing with Jets center Connor McGovern from 2019. "Team chemistry is going to be real high," Mosley joked. McGovern was with Denver...
NFLNew York Post

Jets’ Connor McGovern, Shaq Lawson put animosity from viral video aside

The Jets’ trade for defensive end Shaq Lawson on Sunday creates one interesting dynamic in the locker room. Lawson and center Connor McGovern had a postgame confrontation two years ago when Lawson was on the Bills and McGovern was a Bronco. After a game in Buffalo in which he had two sacks, Lawson went after McGovern, cursing him out and saying he had “two sacks on your ass. … You’ll remember me now.” The video is easy to find and McGovern laughed when asked about it Monday and said there is no lingering animosity.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Zack Martin on COVID-19 List; Likely Out For TB

FRISCO, Texas — The big news regarding the Cowboys' offensive line that everyone was waiting for Sunday morning was whether tackle La'el Collins would practice after dealing with a concerning neck stinger issue. Collins will in fact practice on Sunday, but before practice Mike McCarthy revealed some new adversity that the Cowboys will have to overcome: All-Pro guard Zack Martin has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test means that Martin will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list so is expected to be unavailable for the Cowboy's opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFLKXAN

Connor McGovern expected to start after COVID-19 shuffles Cowboys offensive line

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) — Dallas Cowboy Head Coach Mike McCarthy learned Saturday his All-Pro guard tested positive for COVID-19. Zack Martin is likely to miss the season opener against Tampa Bay Thursday night. Third-year pro Connor McGovern is expected to get the nod against a Buccaneers defense that tallied 48 sacks in 2020.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys Still Hopeful, But Martin Unlikely To Play

FRISCO, Texas – As of Tuesday morning, the Cowboys have yet to rule out Zack Martin to play against the Bucs Thursday night. That doesn't mean things won't change by the end of the day or even Wednesday before the team departs for Tampa Bay, but for now, the Cowboys still think there's a small chance Martin could play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Las Vegas Raiders signing former Auburn RB

It didn’t take long for former Auburn running back Peyton Barber to find a new home in the NFL. The former Washington Football Team player, who was released to the practice squad earlier this week, has landed with the Las Vegas Raiders. This adds some SEC West flavor to the backfield as Barber will join the only 2 running backs on the Raiders’ active roster in Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLWLOX

Sean Payton says Taysom Hill will not be gameday backup

FORT WORTH, Tex. (WLOX) - The Saints made a number of roster moves on Monday, including re-signing quarterback Trevor Siemian - who was cut just last week - bringing the total number of quarterbacks on the roster to four. Sean Payton said Monday that - similar to last season -...
NFLfantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Jakobi Meyers, Phillip Lindsay, Elijah Moore

If you just drafted your fantasy football team, you’re probably not looking to make any alterations. You’re still in the honeymoon phase with each value and sleeper selected, and you’re ready to start Week 1 with this infallible squad. However, not everyone has that choice. Those who drafted earlier already...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Asking The Same Thing About Ezekiel Elliott In 1st Half

The Dallas Cowboys are not feeding Ezekiel Elliott in the first half of tonight’s game, and fans and media alike have taken notice. Through nearly two quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have relied on Dak Prescott and his group of talented wide receivers. The Dallas passing game has accounted for both touchdowns and is the main reason the Cowboys lead 16-14.

Comments / 0

Community Policy