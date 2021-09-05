How to recycle your old headphones and earbuds
It’s better to recycle headphones than let them go to waste at your house or in a landfill. But not so fast—you can do something even better with your old cans!. Recycling is only the last step in a long list of options. If your headphones or earbuds still work, there is a chance someone could fix them, or if they still have working parts, give others the chance to reuse, repair, or upcycle them. When faced with hopelessly broken headphones, however, purge them and make sure they enter a recycling stream.www.soundguys.com
