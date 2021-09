JMU field hockey started its season off strong Friday, defeating Bucknell 3-0. The Dukes, ranked No. 24 in the preseason, are favored to win the CAA title. JMU junior forward Eveline Zwager and junior midfielder Emily Harrison wasted no time connecting on the field. Zwager scored off an assist from Harrison less than six minutes into the game, and less than three minutes later the reigning CAA Player of the Year scored again, putting the Dukes up 2-0.