Women claim they met Jeremy, a porn actor, for fun. Rape followed

“Law & Order: SVU” star Danny Pino made his mark with his beloved Detective Nick Amaro character on the crime show series. Hearts broke with his departure after the season 16 finale. Throughout the series, Amaro’s passion and hot-headedness often caused difficulties not only for himself but the entirety of the team. In a lot of ways, Amaro mirrored Stabler, who he was essentially replacing. Actually, fans drew a lot of parallels with Amaro’s relationships with other castmates as well. One of the most recent fan theories garnering attention likened the Stabler-Benson dream duo to Amaro’s relationship with SVU’s Amanda Rollins. While Danny Pino didn’t address the fan theories, he did offer some insight into his departure from the series.