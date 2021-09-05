CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Rosh Hashanah Message

By Rabbi Moishe Weisblum
hicksvillenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a few days, on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, the sound of the shofar blasts will be heard. It is a time for the High Holidays; time that we gather with our families, neighbors and friends and concentrate on prayer and introspection. A time to give thanks for the ways in which we have been blessed and strive to improve our relationships by asking forgiveness and making amends. These are the Days of Awe to acknowledge the Almighty as the creator and ruler of the universe; renew and strengthen our commitment to a spiritual way of life, and pray for a sweet new year—a healthy and peaceful year.

hicksvillenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Presidential Electiongoldrushcam.com

Statement by President Joe Biden on Rosh Hashanah

September 6, 2021 - Statement by President Joe Biden on Rosh Hashanah. On Rosh Hashanah, Jewish communities around the world celebrate the world’s birth and commemorate the creation of humankind. Rosh Hashanah and the Days of Awe that follow charge those who celebrate to pause, look inward, and reflect on...
ReligionItem

What are the Jewish High Holy Days, and why are they celebrated?

THE CONVERSATION - Over the next few weeks, members of the Jewish faith will observe the High Holy Days in the month of Tishrei in the Jewish calendar, usually in September and October. These holidays commemorate concepts such as renewal, forgiveness, freedom and joy. What are High Holy Days?. Of...
FestivalInternational Business Times

Rosh Hashanah: Prayers To Recite On The Jewish New Year

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is a two-day celebration that commemorates the creation of the world. One of the holiest holidays in the Hebrew calendar, Rosh Hashanah, which means "head of the year" in Hebrew, begins Monday (Sept. 6) and ends on the evening of Wednesday (Sept. 8) this year.
MusicThe Jewish Press

Elvis’ Deep Fake Rosh Hashanah Song Stirs Excitement

A video featuring the King, Elvis Aaron Presley singing Israeli composer Neomi Shemer’s Months Song went viral in Israel ahead of Rosh Hashanah, as thousands of Israelis enjoyed this pretend clip from the Ed Sullivan Show, complete with the grumpy host’s introduction and blessings for the Jewish State—most of them doubting its historic authenticity, but all of them loving the performance.
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Rosh Hashanah Banquet Registration Closing this Wednesday!

Registration for Rosh Hashanah Banquet Closing Wednesday!. We are so thrilled to be able to gather in person for this elegant evening kicking off Rosh Hashanah together as a community. Catered by Kosher Korner, our semi-formal dinner in Emerson Ballroom at 7 PM on Monday, September 6th will bring together over 150 students for a delicious dinner and all of your favorite and familiar Rosh Hashanah treats.
Boulder, COboulderjewishnews.org

Rabbi SB Gershuny Offers Rosh Hashanah Retreat

Longing for an immersive, soul-centered way to celebrate Rosh Hashanah? You might be in luck!. Rabbi Sarah Bracha Gershuny is partnering with Yoel Sykes, an extraordinary leader of musical prayer, to facilitate a very special second day Rosh Hashanah retreat, Wednesday September 8 in Boulder, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
FestivalThe Jewish Press

Biden, Bennett, Sisi Send Rosh Hashanah Greetings

President Joe Biden on Sunday issued a Rosh Hashanah greeting saying:. On Rosh Hashanah, Jewish communities around the world celebrate the world’s birth and commemorate the creation of humankind. Rosh Hashanah and the Days of Awe that follow charge those who celebrate to pause, look inward, and reflect on the...
New Paltz, NYDaily Freeman

Chabad of New Paltz schedules Rosh Hashanah services

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — Chabad of New Paltz, 10 South Oakwood Terrace, will have an outdoor Rosh Hashanah service on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Scenic Overlook by the Bridge, 11 state Route 299. The 20- to 30-minute service will include the blowing of the shofar, Tashlich...
Boulder, COboulderjewishnews.org

Shofar in the Park – Alternative Rosh Hashanah Celebration

To accommodate those who would otherwise not participate in formal Rosh Hashanah synagogue services, Rabbi Scheiner of Boulder Center for Judaism is promoting a brief, open to all, Rosh Hashanah ceremony that includes the primary observances of the holiday. There will be a special activity for kids and a small holiday gift takeaway.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HeySoCal

Laugh Factory, Cedars-Sinai streaming Rosh Hoshana services

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center plans to stream a Rosh Hashana service for 24 hours beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday while the Laugh Factory will stream a service at 11 a.m. on its YouTube channel, Instagram, and Facebook page. Cedars-Sinai’s service will be streamed at www.cedars-sinai.org/patients-visitors/spiritual-care/judaism/services.html. Participants can follow along with the...
Schenectady, NYWRGB

Congregation Gates of Heaven host Rosh Hashanah services

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Congregation Gates of Heaven, located at 852 Ashmore Ave., will bring in the Jewish New Year 5782/2021 with Rosh Hashanah Services at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 6 and Tuesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Services will be conducted by Rabbi Matthew Cutler, spiritual leader of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy