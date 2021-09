Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Huda Beauty Python Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($29.00 for 0.45 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette that includes five matte eyeshadows and four shimmer shades in a more colorful composition. The quality was solid across the board with soft, fairly pigmented and blendable mattes and shimmers that worked well with a dry brush (as well as a dampened brush or fingertip); the latter hasn't always been the case with Huda Beauty's shimmer formula, which has often been too thick/dense.