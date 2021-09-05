CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ColourPop Peace Love Libra Pressed Powder Shadow Quad

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Peace Love Libra Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) includes two shimmers (peachy-coral, light-medium pink) and two matte shades (light pink, darker coral). One shimmer and one matte were on the more powdery side, while the other two shades were better in texture, though all four shades were pigmented and wore for seven to eight hours on me.

