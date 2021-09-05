ColourPop Peace Love Libra Pressed Powder Shadow Quad
Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Peace Love Libra Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) includes two shimmers (peachy-coral, light-medium pink) and two matte shades (light pink, darker coral). One shimmer and one matte were on the more powdery side, while the other two shades were better in texture, though all four shades were pigmented and wore for seven to eight hours on me.www.temptalia.com
