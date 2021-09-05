ColourPop Peace Love Libra Pressed Powder Shadow Quad

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Python #6 is a deep brown with neutral undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque color payoff, but it seemed prone to sheering out and definitely got lost a bit when I tried to blend it with the darker green (#4) as it turned almost grayish. It was truer to color and performed better when paired with the warmer tones (like #8 and #9) in the palette. The consistency was soft, blendable, and somewhat powdery in the pan. This shade showed signs of fading after eight hours of wear.