ColourPop Reflection Super Shock Shadow is a darker, coppery-brown base with flecks of fine red and gold sparkle throughout. It had semi-opaque pigmentation that applied somewhat unevenly as the base seemed to clump up a bit, so it was harder to get a really nice, even layer that didn’t look unblended. The texture was more emollient than the average shade within this formula as well. It lasted decently for nine hours before fading a bit.