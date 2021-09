Cardano price analysis shows a solid bearish downfall. Support of $2.53 has also fallen. Next strong support is present at $1.95. The Cardano price analysis reveals a sharp decline in price today. The bears have taken the price down from $2.5 to $2.31 level at the time of writing. The strong support of $2.53 fell yesterday, and the next support is present at $1.95, which may or may not be tested during the crash. ADA lost a 14 percent value overall during the last 24 hours while 16 percent over the past week.