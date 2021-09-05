48 people shot over the weekend through Sunday morning in Chicago
CHICAGO — At least 10 children and teenagers were among the 48 shot in Chicago over the weekend through Sunday morning, according to information provided by police. The youngest child shot was a 4-year-old boy who was in critical condition after gunfire from outside went through the window of his residence in Woodlawn Friday night. The boy was shot twice in the head, police said in a media notification.www.thederrick.com
Comments / 0