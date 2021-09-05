How older athletes handle aging and how you can get the most of your activities

This article was first published by VeloNews.com. To get more of its premium content along with your Outside subscription, join Outside+. In sports, we are constantly aiming to improve. In many ways, it seems that we have control over our own abilities. If you train hard, you’ll get faster. If you want to climb better, practice hills. If you want to be more aerodynamic, you buy a skinsuit. The one piece of human physiology that appears to be completely out of our control is aging. It happens to everyone. The best athletes in the world get older, too. While there are some areas of performance that we typically see decline with age, we also see athletes setting new personal records well into their 50s. How can we age and still get faster? After all, the oldest athletes tend to be the most experienced.