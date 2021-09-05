3 Core Principles That I Think Everyone Should Seek in a Boss or Mentor

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. Unfinished Labs announces the reinvention of the social network as a shared, public resource, freeing technology that historically has been locked in proprietary platforms. At the core is an open-source protocol that establishes a shared social graph that is no longer dependent on a specific application or a centralized platform, and will be controlled and governed by its users. Version 1.0 of this protocol — named the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol, or DSNP — as well as a set of demo apps, smart contracts and a software development kit, is now available as part of Project Liberty, an initiative to create a more equitable civic architecture for the web.