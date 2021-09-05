CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jeimer Candelario's hot bat sparks Tigers in 4-1 victory over Reds

Derrick
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jeimer Candelario, professional hitter. In the midst of a career offensive season, Candelario broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, aggressively pounding a 3-1 change-up from right-hander Luis Castillo into the right field corner, plating two runs and sending the Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds Sunday in the rubber match of the three-game interleague series at Great American Ball Park.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeimer Candelario
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Tigers#The Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman get 4 hits each as Tigers beat Pirates

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman had four hits apiece as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Tigers (66-75) salvaged one win from the three-game series against the Pirates (50-90), who were seeking their first sweep of the season. Grossman and Cabrera...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Heyward's walk-off HR in 10th gives Cubs 4-1 win over Reds

CHICAGO -- Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night for their eighth victory in nine games. Ian Happ homered for the third straight game, extending his hitting streak to...
MLBWLWT 5

Woodruff strikes out 10 in Brewers’ 4-1 win over Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in six shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati 4-1 on Wednesday night, extending their NL Central lead over the Reds to 9 1/2 games. Avisaíl García hit an RBI double and made two big defensive plays in right field for...
College Sportspacifictigers.com

Tigers Continue Hot Start to 2021 Season in 4-1 Win Over NDSU

STOCKTON, Calif. - A pair of goals in each half propelled the University of the Pacific women's soccer team to a 4-1 neutral site win over North Dakota State on a sunny Thursday afternoon in Boise, Idaho. The Tigers are now 2-0-1 to begin the 2021 season and is off to its best start since 2007 when Pacific opened the season with a 4-0-1 mark thorugh the first five contests.
MLBDetroit Free Press

How Detroit Tigers reliever Bryan Garcia found a 'sense of peace' in Triple-A Toledo

PITTSBURGH — Detroit Tigers reliever Bryan Garcia doesn't like watching videos to solve his problems. His body needs to feel everything, from the struggles to the successes. Recently, the 26-year-old has been tested with a slew of troubles. After one outing in August, Garcia told Triple-A Toledo pitching coach Doug Bochtler that three or four of his pitches just felt different — in the best way possible.
MLBWDTN

Reds bats stay cold, Cardinals win 3-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jon Lester allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals inched closer to the slumping Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild-card race with a 3-1 win Monday night. The Cardinals closed within 2 1/2 games of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot. The Reds have scored one run in each of their last three games, all losses. Lester earned his fourth straight win after losing his first two starts with the Cardinals since being acquired in a trade with Washington.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Casey Mize tosses 3 perfect innings, pulled by plan in 4-1 win vs. Reds

CINCINNATI — Detroit Tigers rookie Casey Mize walked down the dugout steps and received a handshake from manager AJ Hinch. The 24-year-old had a perfect game through three innings, but his manager didn't let him return to the mound for the fourth. Just as he was in early July, Mize is back to a limited workload — no more than roughly three innings — for the remainder of the 2021 season. The Tigers want to protect the health of his prized right arm during his first full MLB season.
Cincinnati, OHBless You Boys

Tigers 4, Reds 1: Successful Sunday in Cincy

The rubber match of a three-game weekend series between the Tigers and Reds in the Queen City saw the Motowners take the finale, 4-1, to win said series two games to one on a humid Sunday afternoon. The pitching was solid overall, and some aggressive baserunning paid off. Casey Mize’s...
MLBUSA Today

Cabrera, Grossman power Tigers past Pirates 5-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and the Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Wednesday night. Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. He doubled off the Clemente Wall in right field to score Grossman in the first, singled home Akil Baddoo in the third and bounced one up the middle in the fifth to bring in Jonathan Schoop.
MLBSioux City Journal

Tigers quiet Reds' bats, take series with 4-1 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeimer Candelario snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run triple, five Detroit pitchers combined to frustrate Cincinnati’s offense and the Tigers captured the three-game interleague series with a 4-1 win on Sunday. Akil Baddoo led off the sixth with a line-hugging double to left field. Robbie Grossman...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Sonny Gray should not be traded this offseason

According to MLB.com, Josh Hader, Byron Buxton, and Ketel Marte, are among the prime offseason trade candidates this offseason. Sonny Gray made the list as well, but the Cincinnati Reds should think twice before dealing the starter this winter. Gray’s was mentioned as a possible trade candidate last winter as...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, September 7th: Aaron Nola, Logan Gilbert, Adrian Sampson

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Logan Gilbert O/U 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Astros. Logan Gilbert will take the mound for the...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates encouraged by Mitch Keller but still fail to snag elusive sweep

The two trends have haunted the Pirates for much of this season. The previous 11 times they’ve tried to sweep a series, the Pirates have come up short. Meanwhile, Mitch Keller has almost freakishly followed each strong outing with a clunker. Wednesday offered a chance to bury those two storylines,...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Swats quartet of hits in win

Cabrera went 4-for-4 with a double, three singles and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Pirates. Cabrera mashed a season-high four hits Wednesday in Pittsburgh, smacking an RBI double in the first before plating two more runs on base hits in the third and fifth innings. With this outburst, the 38-year-old is now 10-for-19 to start September.
MLBwesb.com

Tigers Top Pirates 5-1 On WESB Sports

The Detroit Tigers topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 at PNC Park last night on WESB Sports. Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits to lift the Tigers to the win and drop the Pirates to 0-12 when attempting to secure a series sweep. They remain the only team in the majors without one this season. Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Grossman was 4 for 5 with a homerun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy