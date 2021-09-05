CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Worth' Director On Her Emotional 9/11 Drama

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sara Colangelo, director of the new Netflix film Worth, which tells the story of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. What is a human life worth? That's a question of faith, of values and philosophy, one that speaks to the most profound meditations about the meaning of life. But in America, it is also a question of money. And that was the question attorney Kenneth Feinberg was asked to answer when he was selected to be the special master of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. The fund was created by Congress to bring financial relief to those who lost loved ones in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and also to protect the airlines and by extension the economy from almost certain devastating lawsuits. What followed was a complex, emotional and sometimes painful process that is now dramatized in a new movie called "Worth." Here's a clip from the film where Feinberg, played by Michael Keaton, and his law partner, Camille Biros, played by Amy Ryan, describe to their staff what the law creating the fund actually says.

Six 9/11 films well worth watching on 20th anniversary of attacks

It's hard to believe that we're 20 years removed from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. I remember sitting dazed in front of my television, watching the footage of the planes crashing into the World Trade Center played over and over again as a parade of pundits and experts struggled to make sense of the tragedy.
Review: Michael Keaton headlines riveting Netflix drama about the aftermath of 9/11

Just as the Oscar-winning "Spotlight" examined the priest sexual abuse crisis through the lens of journalists, the riveting "Worth" delves into the 9/11 catastrophe from the perspective of lawyers who run a victim compensation fund. It may sound like a dry legal procedural, but there is a powerful and poignant undercurrent in almost every scene.
'Worth' Writer & Producer on Telling a 9/11 Story That's Not About 9/11

Max Borenstein has worn a lot of different hats over the last decade: architect of the blockbuster MonsterVerse franchise, broadcast TV creator (Minority Report), and cable dabbler (AMC's The Terror: Infamy, HBO's upcoming buzzy Los Angeles Lakers series). His latest film, Netflix's 9/11 drama Worth starring Michael Keaton, is the first in which he serves as both writer and producer.
Review: In 'Worth,' weighing the personal losses of 9/11

"What is life worth?" asks Washington lawyer Kenneth J. Feinberg (Michael Keaton) in the opening scenes of the based-on-a-true-story drama "Worth," while writing the question on a blackboard for a room full of law school students. To Feinberg, it's not a trick question or a moral one. It's a calculation....
'Worth' review: An over-the-top drama unworthy of 9/11 true story

Running time: 118 minutes. Rated PG-13 (some strong language and thematic elements.) On Netflix. The first weighty question Michael Keaton asks in his new movie is: "What is life worth?". Intriguing. But then throughout the film, aptly called "Worth," other actors essentially pose the same question over and over again.
Meet the 9/11 lawyer who decides how much a life is worth

If you didn't know what Kenneth Feinberg did for a living, you'd think he was ghoulish. Over the past two decades, scarcely a significant tragedy has occurred on American soil – or involving American companies – without Feinberg arriving, briefcase in hand, ready to pick over the bones of it.
'Mass' trailer teases emotional Sundance drama

Emmy winner Ann Dowd could find herself as a first-time Oscar nominee thanks to "Mass," the new drama from actor-turned-director Fran Kranz. Dowd is part of a four-hander in the new film, which Bleecker Street will release in theaters this fall. According to the Gold Derby odds, she's the top choice among users and experts in the Best Supporting Actress category. In the film, Dowd and Reed Birney play the parents of a troubled boy who murdered the son of another couple, played by Martha Plimpton and Jason Isaacs.
Amy Ryan Talks Her Emotional Role In 'Worth,' A Possible 'Office' Reunion & Her New Ari Aster Film [The Playlist Podcast]

Amy Ryan is one of the best actors working today, period. She has proven it over the course of her long career, appearing in projects such as "Gone Baby Gone" (which earned her an Oscar nomination), "The Wire," "Birdman," and "Bridge of Spies." And her latest film, "Worth," sees Ryan turn in another awards-caliber performance opposite co-stars Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci.
Seven Movies Worth Watching About 9/11

Saturday marks the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. We are continuing to share sources to learn more about that day and its ramifications. Today we're recommending seven movies about 9/11 and its consequences. Some of these films are fictional. Others are inspired by, or based on, actual events. Either way, they each try to provide insight into what the events of that day unleashed.
Maya Cade, Creator Of The Black Film Archive, On Making Black Cinema More Accessible

MAYA CADE: (Laughter) I think I am all of the above in any given day (laughter). CORNISH: That's Maya Cade. And I had to ask because during the last year, she's pulled together a collection of films made between 1915 and 1979. It's called the Black Film Archive. Now, her day job is with Criterion Collection, which curates what they deem to be important films. And last summer, like many Americans, Cade was at home, trying to make sense of the world around her, and she began looking for something uplifting.
Some Novels And Short Stories That Have Been Inspired By The 9/11 Attacks

NPR's Rachel Martin talks with author Marlon James about how novelists have approached writing about the Sept. 11 attacks. He also has some reading recommendations. 9/11 shaped this country in so many ways, our politics, our pop culture, our national identity and the stories we tell about each other. The Jamaican writer Marlon James once taught a course called 9/11 and the Novel at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. We asked him to send us a list of books that he considers part of our post-9/11 reality.
French Film Star Jean-Paul Belmondo, The Epitome Of Cool, Dies At 88

The actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died. He came to fame in Jean-Luc Godard's New Wave classic "Breathless." He went on to become a French national treasure. He was 88 years old. He was often compared to such American icons as Marlon Brando and Humphrey Bogart. NPR's Bob Mondello remembers.

