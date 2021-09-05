CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Case For Court Packing As A Way To Promote Democracy

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 4 days ago

Democrats have renewed calls for Supreme Court reform in the wake of the Texas abortion decision. NPR's Michel Martin speaks to law professor Stephen Feldman. In recent years, as Republican appointees have come to dominate the federal courts, Democrats have begun to call for reforms of the process in general and the Supreme Court in particular. Those calls have begun again after the Supreme Court last week voted to let a new law take effect in Texas intended to severely restrict access to abortions in that state. On Friday, a group of Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced a bill that would impose term limits on Supreme Court justices. Before that, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, among others, revived their demand that the court be expanded. She tweeted that, quote, "Democrats can either abolish the filibuster and expand the court, or do nothing as millions of people's bodies, rights and lives are sacrificed for far-right minority rule," end quote.

