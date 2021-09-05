CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Urgent Needs Aid Groups Are Prioritizing In Afghanistan

Host Michel Martin speaks with Elizabeth Hume, acting president and CEO at the Alliance for Peacebuilding, about doing humanitarian work in Afghanistan under the Taliban. We want to go back now to another major story we've been following - the situation in Afghanistan. As you might imagine, given the chaos and violence around the fall of the previous government and the Taliban takeover, some humanitarian and aid organizations have suspended operations. But many are still in the country trying to deliver critical food aid and medical care. Last week, the United Nations said there was an urgent need for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. And the NGOs and aid organizations who have remained are trying to figure out how to continue their missions under Taliban rule.

