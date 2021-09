It’s fair to say that, with six holes remaining in the Omega European Masters, no one was thinking, “gee, Rasmus Hojgaard is going to win this thing.” Standing on the 13th tee of the endlessly picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club high in the Swiss Alps, the 20-year-old Dane was two under par for the day, eight under for the week, four shots off the pace and barely inside the top 10. So a nice finish was in prospect. But a third European Tour victory? Nah.