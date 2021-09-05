Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic: Romelu Lukaku marks 100th cap with goal

This series will serve as a review for the transfer window Chelsea had and I’ll rate all the deals out of five. Each piece will include both incomings and outgoings, highlighting a specific position group. The final group to be featured is the forwards. One of the most important positions to strengthen from last season was by far the forward department and boy, didn’t the club do that well? When it comes to outgoings, the Blues seem to have sanctioned deals keeping their future in mind as it relates to these players’ development into stars. Building a Champions League winning squad is in no way easy, but the club has done that. Title contenders are now very close to becoming the title favorites now because of Marina Granovskaia and Thomas Tuchel’s excellent summer.