09/08/2021 Turkey (International Christian Concern) – Earlier this year, the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) organization released a report to the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC), voicing its concern regarding the religious freedom restrictions on Christians residing in Turkey, along with the government’s use of travel bans against Protestants. This report reiterated prior statements made by WEA to the UNHRC in previous years, hoping for the Committee to further pressure the government of Turkey on the abuses.