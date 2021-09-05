CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

When Will New WR Curtis Samuel Finally Debut for Washington?

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 4 days ago

Anticipation. Or impatience.

You choose.

Curtis Samuel came to Washington as a touted NFL free agent, for all right reasons. He shares a Carolina Panthers background with his new bosses, he fills a need for an offense trying to get to the same championship level as the WFT defense, and he's still young enough and still developing so that there is another level of individual success to be had.

But ... when?

"We're feeling really confident and he's had some really good days out there on the side," coach Ron Rivera said at the end of the week, added that his optimism regarding Samuel being available for NFL Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers is "very high."

If the "very high'' optimism comes with a payoff of Samuel finally practicing on Monday - something that hasn't really happened all summer as he's spent the time dealing with a groin injury? Then Samuel's contributions to this new Ryan Fitzpatrick-led offense might be "very high,'' too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8fCa_0bnV8wtJ00

Samuel, 25, as the No. 2 receiver teaming with pal Terry McLaurin. Logan Thomas, already a "breakout'' guy at tight end. Antonio Gibson seemingly on the verge of stardom in his second season at running back. A fortified O-line. And FitzMagic.

So ... Monday. That's the plan for Samuel to begin to go full-speed, to begin to show why he is a $12 million APY playmaker, as a receiver and maybe much, much more.

"I will say this,'' said Rivera, who is opting to be patient while also driven by anticipation. "A guy that runs fast, the guys that are speedsters, take a little bit longer.''

"A little bit longer'' is, hopefully, about to end for Curtis Samuel.

Comments / 0

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
981
Followers
714
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Los Angeles Chargers#Fitzmagic#Apy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Washington

What Ron Rivera Said About Curtis Samuel's Early Exit From Practice

What Rivera said about Curtis Samuel's early exit from practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After making a semi-momentous return to practice on Monday as he attempts to come back from a groin injury, Curtis Samuel told reporters that his "goal is when I’m out there, I’m going to stay out there."
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report: Austin Ekeler, A.J. Brown, Chris Godwin, Curtis Samuel injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, nothing is more important for fantasy football than following injuries, as a player’s outlook (and team’s context) will change with nearly every occurrence. Now that the preseason is officially behind us and we await opening night, here is an update on some critical injury reports to watch including Austin Ekeler and A.J. Brown, and their fantasy football impact.
NFLSporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenny Golladay, Brandon Aiyuk, Curtis Samuel affecting WR rankings, draft boards

Time is running out for injury updates before 2021 fantasy football drafts, but we've got you covered with the latest news on Kenny Golladay, Brandon Aiyuk, and Curtis Samuel. As of today, all figure to be active in Week 1 of the regular season, but be sure to keep checking back for their latest statuses. This trio features a boom-or-bust candidate (Golladay), a projected year-two breakout (Aiyuk), and a player who carries a lot of unknowns in a new offense (Samuel). They're all intriguing in their own way and definitely causing some furious revisions to rankings, sleeper lists, and cheat sheets.
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

WFT Star WR Suffers Injury Setback

The week started with excitement and anticipation as Curtis Samuel returned to practice for the Washington Football Team. Nobody made any promises, but the ceiling for WFT's offense in 2021 certainly feels tied to Samuel being able to contribute at some point in the season. Head coach Ron Rivera has...
NFLNBC Sports

Scott Turner doesn't want Curtis Samuel to rush back from injury

Curtis Samuel's tenure in Washington is off to a rough start. The prized free-agent signing first injured his groin during Washington's OTAs in early June, an injury that has not allowed him to practice in full since. He began camp on the PUP list and then just days later was placed on the COVID list, a stint that lasted for nearly two weeks. Since returning, the most work Samuel has gotten has been individual work on the side field, as he has yet to be a full participant in practice.
NFLCBS Sports

Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Expected to play Week 1

Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that he's "very confident" Samuel (groin) will play in Washington's Sept. 12 season opener against the Chargers, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports. Samuel was removed from the PUP list Aug. 15 but still hasn't participated in team drills since his groin injury was...
NFLHogs Haven

Ron Rivera Presser: Our confidence is high in Curtis Samuel, but if he isn't 100% we won't play him

Ron Rivera opened his post-practice presser talking about WR Curtis Samuel who has been dealing with a groin injury for what seems like his entire time in Washington. Samuel will work back into practice with the team on Monday as the team works in pads. Rivera’s level of optimism is very high that Samuel will be ready for Week 1. He doesn’t feel that Samuel needs extra work with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, and he already knows the offense that OC Scott Turner runs.
NFLNBC Sports

An uplifting Curtis Samuel update courtesy of Ron Rivera

Curtis Samuel was removed from the PUP list on Aug. 15, and on that morning, he went through individual drills with his fellow receivers before being held out of full, 11-on-11 action. Since then, though, he hasn't repeated that relatively basic workload as he attempts to come back from a groin injury that dates back to OTAs.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Curtis Samuel’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Curtis Samuel had a breakthrough season in Carolina last season. He averaged 14 PPR fantasy points per game, finishing as a WR2 or better in 47% of his 15 active games. The soon-to-be 25-year-old receiver signed a three-year, $34 million contract with the Washington Football Team during free agency. This article will provide a fantasy football outlook on Samuel for 2021 and whether he is a value at his current ADP or not.
NFLfantasypros.com

Curtis Samuel (groin) 'looked good' in practice, per Ron Rivera

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel (groin) "looked good" during Monday's practice. (JP Finlay on Twitter) Rivera added that the key will be how Samuel feels on Tuesday following increased activity on Monday. Ultimately, Samuel is trending towards playing in Week 1 against the Chargers.
NFLabc17news.com

Samuel practices for Washington, status vs. Chargers unclear

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Curtis Samuel took part in Washington’s Labor Day practice and looks like a candidate to play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing training camp. Samuel spent time on the NFL’s COVID-19 list and has been hampered by a groin injury since offseason workouts. Coach Ron Rivera says Samuel was a limited participant and the staff does not believe the receiver needs to take part in a full practice to play Sunday. Washington signed Samuel to a $34.5 million, three-year contract in the hopes of adding his skillset to an offense that struggled last season.
NFLNBC Washington

Curtis Samuel's Unsure About Week 1 But Is ‘Feeling Good' After Monday Practice

Curtis Samuel is unsure about Week 1 but is 'feeling good' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In 2020, coach Ron Rivera felt like, at most, he could put two offensive players on the field that could "go the distance" once they got the ball. This season, however, Rivera believes the unit could deploy as many as four such threats — with one of those being Curtis Samuel.
NFLchatsports.com

Curtis Samuel returns to practice as the team prepares for Week 1 vs the Chargers

Curtis Samuel has been out for a long time due to a lingering groin injury. He also spent over a week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The last time he participated in individual drills was August 15th, but he was shut down again after that practice. Washington kept 7 WRs on their initial 53-man roster, and Samuel’s absence has given rookies like Dyami Brown and Dax Milne time to develop and learn the offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy