What to Expect from the Bloodhunt Early Access Battle Pass

By Jack O'Dwyer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloodhunt developer Sharkmob revealed details concerning the Early Access period of its Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale during a recent live stream. The live stream was broadcast on the official Bloodhunt Twitch channel and featured a peek into what players could expect when the game launches next Tuesday, Sept. 7. One of the most frequently asked questions during the live was whether the game would have a battle pass—followed by what the pass would contain and how much it would cost.

