What to Expect from the Bloodhunt Early Access Battle Pass

Publisher Yooreka Studio has announced that Reshaping Mars has officially landed on Steam Early Access. Developed by the one-man team at Tholus Games, Reshaping Mars lets players build and maintain their own civilization on the red planet itself. In order to create the perfect Martian civilization, players must both gather and distribute resources appropriately and take care of inhabitants. Keep in mind that you won’t be the only person setting up on Mars, though! Rival factions will also be vying for both space and resources, and it will be up to players to decide when and how they should interact with them.