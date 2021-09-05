CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA World Cup qualifying scores: Romelu Lukaku scores on 100th cap for Belgium; Italy drop points

By James Benge
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe likely World Cup qualifiers from Europe are beginning emerge as UEFA's 10 groups reached the halfway stage this weekend. For some, qualification looks to be an increasing certainty with England now five from five in Group I and Belgium romping their way through Group E. However there is plenty of drama to be had elsewhere with European champions Italy struggling to keep their momentum going from the summer and Spain in a tussle with Sweden for Group B's top spot.

