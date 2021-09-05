Frank Bures: What is ivermectin?

It seems lately that ivermectin has been in news pieces more often than before, becoming a political football discussed and extolled by street corner and legislative non-medical preachers of the medical word as a miracle for prevention and/or treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections. It is approved and used for certain parasite infestations by roundworms or nematodes (NEM-ah-toads) (not frogs), and skin parasites like head lice and scabies. It also can be used topically for the skin disease rosacea and eyelid inflammation, blepharitis. It is on the World Health Organization’s list of Essential Medicines.