Boston startup wants to combat the climate crisis by launching network of radar satellites

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Activists around the world are today calling on governments to put food systems at the forefront of tackling the climate crisis. The campaign for a 'RELINQUISH - No land use change, ecosystem degradation or deforestation for the purposes of animal agricultureREDIRECT - An active transition away from animal-based agricultural systems to plant-based food systemsRESTORE - Restore key ecosystems and reforest the Earth Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries entered into a pact to limit global warming to below 2C - and preferably 1.5C - above pre-industrial levels. While reducing the use of fossil fuels is an important way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, alone it is not enough to meet this legally binding target. The Plant Based Treaty draws attention to the effects of meat, dairy and egg farming, which are driving carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide emissions, three major greenhouse gases.