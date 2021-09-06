CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston startup wants to combat the climate crisis by launching network of radar satellites

By Aaron Pressman
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death and destruction wrought by Hurricane Ida has yet again highlighted the shortcomings of weather forecasting and warning systems as climate change is making such storms more common and more powerful. A Boston startup called Tomorrow.io is trying to solve that problem in an unusual way. It’s planning to...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
State
Tennessee State
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Huffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Satellite#Weather And Climate#Radar#Lightning Storms#Hurricane Ida#The New England Patriots#Israeli#Mit#Tel Aviv University#Accuweather#Ibm#The Weather Company#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
Brazil
Related
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Global campaign launched to combat climate change

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Activists around the world are today calling on governments to put food systems at the forefront of tackling the climate crisis. The campaign for a 'RELINQUISH - No land use change, ecosystem degradation or deforestation for the purposes of animal agricultureREDIRECT - An active transition away from animal-based agricultural systems to plant-based food systemsRESTORE - Restore key ecosystems and reforest the Earth Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries entered into a pact to limit global warming to below 2C - and preferably 1.5C - above pre-industrial levels. While reducing the use of fossil fuels is an important way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, alone it is not enough to meet this legally binding target. The Plant Based Treaty draws attention to the effects of meat, dairy and egg farming, which are driving carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide emissions, three major greenhouse gases.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Atlantic

When the Climate Crisis Becomes Unignorable

Every week, our lead climate reporter brings you the big ideas, expert analysis, and vital guidance that will help you flourish on a changing planet. Sign up to get The Weekly Planet, our guide to living through climate change, in your inbox. In retrospect, last week was an interlude. Hurricane...
Boston, MAbizjournals

Fishing startup Catch Co. buys Boston fishing company

Fresh after raising nearly $40 million in financing, fishing company Catch Co. said it's purchased Recur Outdoors of Boston for an undisclosed price. Chicago-based Catch Co., which raised $38 million in Series B funding in late April, said it's bought the Boston-based startup that produces a fly-fishing monthly subscription service called Postfly, and that sells Wade fly-fishing rods, Pelican fly-fishing reels, and the Badfish saltwater brand.
Aerospace & Defensegpsworld.com

With SV08, 3 GPS III satellites ready for launch

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has declared the eighth GPS III satellite “Available for Launch.” This milestone marks the third space vehicle within the GPS III program to be declared available for launch in the past three months. The next three GPS III satellites — SV06, SV07 and...
BusinessTechCrunch

Founders Factory and G-Force launch seed program for climate-focused startups

The program will invest in entrepreneurs with startups that can reduce the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, speed up the transition to a circular economy, create sustainable housing and manufacturing solutions, as well as address climate-friendly mobility, food/feed production, and capturing/storing CO2 and methane. The program, run with G-Force largely out...
Los Angeles County, CADaily Aztec

Government action necessary to combat climate change

Growing up in the dry, brush-ridden terrain of Southern California has given me and many other Californians a grim familiarity with the devastation of seasonal fires. The Dixie fire in Northern California has quickly become one of the largest in our state’s history, drawing attention to the increasing urgency surrounding the present catastrophe of the climate crisis. This year alone, wildfires have burned nearly a million acres across California thus far.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Brown climate researcher warns of rising seas, flooding in R.I.

PROVIDENCE — As the Ocean State, with nearly 400 miles of coastline, Rhode Island will face not only rising sea levels but also more frequent flooding in the years ahead, a Brown University climate researcher said on the Rhode Island Report podcast. That means the small state will need to...
Aerospace & DefenseNBC Bay Area

NASA's New Tech Monitors Climate Change

NASA is using new technology to monitor how our climate is changing. Satellites can show differences in reservoirs, monitor precipitation and ground water, as well as observe upper soil layers with a high level of resolution. Recently NASA released images of the Dixie Fire showing smoke from space. It billowed...
ScienceESA Blog Navigator

Satellite data provide valuable support for IPCC climate report

Earlier this month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its latest assessment report laying out the accumulating evidence of the climate crisis. The report identifies Earth observing satellites as a critical tool to monitor the causes and effects of climate change and directly acknowledges the contribution of ESA’s Climate Change Initiative – a research programme that draws on observations from multiple satellite missions.
EnvironmentPosted by
GreenMatters

The Climate Pledge: How the World's Elite Are Promising to Solve the Climate Crisis

Despite the “best efforts” of many world leaders, businesses continue to produce untold amounts of CO2 and greenhouse gases that are warming the planet faster than science or governments can curtail. Fortunately, it seems that business owners like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos are beginning to see the writing on the melting glacier and are beginning to take steps to minimize their environmental impact. But what is The Climate Pledge, and how does it actually work?
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Novel Satellite Deorbiting Method Can Help Mitigate Space Debris Crisis

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (Aerospace Corporation PR) — The population of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) is expected to rapidly rise over the next decade, adding to those already present. Accompanying this increase of satellites is a higher risk of space junk-forming collisions between active satellites, inactive satellites or other space debris. This increased collision risk is a concern previously highlighted by The Aerospace Corporation’s Center for Space Policy and Strategy.
EconomyThrive Global

Lyubov Guk of Blue Lake Startup Accelerator: “Network”

Network. Especially at an early stage when there is little to show, the team is still forming and the product is being developed, contacts are the most invaluable resource, I have seen many times when overwhelmed by ‘urgent’ ongoing tasks founders ignore the opportunity to build up contacts that will become invaluable in the future. This can be future investors, partners, experts or clients. I frequently introduce startups I like with people from my network, but If I see these opportunities being ignored by the founders it is a red flag for any future introductions.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Climate anxiety is real. How local grief groups combat the pain

Sarah Jornsay-Silverberg hit an emotional wall while working in southern Mongolia. She’d been sent to the region by a Bay Area-based non-profit to help protect the nomadic community’s herding rights from destructive mining projects. But despite her impressive resume as an environmental human rights lawyer, to the Mongolian community, Jornsay-Silverberg...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Satellite propulsion startup Benchmark eyes growth in military market

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — A growing crop of startups in the space industry are developing propulsion systems for small satellites. The demand is driven by commercial constellations but propulsion suppliers also see opportunities in the military market as the Pentagon shifts focus to small satellites. Organizations like the Air Force...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Local cybersecurity startup Snyk attracts $530 million in new cash

The local cybersecurity tech scene remains red-hot, as investors poured more than half a billion dollars into Boston startup Snyk in a deal announced on Thursday. The funding round, which valued Snyk at $8.5 billion, positions the company to go public in the next year or two, joining Akamai, Rapid7, and CyberArk at the top of the region’s growing cybersecurity lineup.
EconomySpaceNews.com

China launches ChinaSat-9B broadcast satellite

HELSINKI — China conducted its 33rd launch of 2021 early Thursday, successfully sending the ChinaSat-9B communications satellite into geosynchronous transfer orbit. A Long March 3B lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, southwest China, at 7:50 a.m. Eastern, September 9. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC) announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy