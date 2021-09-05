SOWEGA Council on Aging receives innovation award

Happy 50th Anniversary to the Osceola Council on Aging (OCOA). I am thrilled to be at the helm of this amazing organization during such a memorable anniversary. We have had much success over the decades so it would be difficult to call attention to all our programs, so I want to highlight those which have achieved the greatest impact for residents of the Osceola County community. Our focus is to provide exemplary services enabling independence and self-sufficiency for seniors and disabled adults, though our organization could not have accomplished these successes without such an amazing team.