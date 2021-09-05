The best collard sandwich is at the Cumberland County Fair -- with the trophies to prove it
Brenda Ford doesn't keep her trophies on display in her food trailer's small kitchen, but they are there under the counter and she's happy to show them off. They're for her first-place wins in the collard sandwich and collard dish categories at the 2019 Maxton Collard Festival. She won the same prizes in 2018, but those trophies are at home. Had last year's festival not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's safe to say she'd be a strong contender for a three-peat.
